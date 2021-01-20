ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department announced that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and rode on TCAT Routes 40, 43, and 53 during the following dates and times when they could have infected others.
TCAT, Routes 40, 43, and 53, Jan. 15 - 18
Wednesday, Jan. 13:
Route 43 inbound: Rider boarded 11:43 a.m. in Varna and disembarked at noon at the Commons.
Thursday, Jan. 14:
Route 43 inbound: Rider boarded 7:34 a.m. in Varna and disembarked 7:52 a.m. at the Commons.
Route 53 outbound: Rider boarded around 5:30 p.m. in the Commons and disembarked 5:52 p.m. in Varna.
Friday, Jan. 15:
Route 43 inbound: Rider boarded 7:33 a.m. at Varna and disembarked 7:52 a.m. at the Commons.
Monday, Jan. 18:
Route 40 inbound: Rider boarded 7:06 a.m. at Varna and disembarked 7:24 a.m. at the Commons.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were on Routes 40, 43, or 53 during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
