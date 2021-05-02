The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and rode a TCAT bus during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
Route 51, Saturday, April 24:
- The rider boarded the outbound 51 bus at Green St. Station at 2:32 p.m. and disembarked at Skyvue Rd. at Snyder Hill Rd. at 2:54 p.m.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you rode the TCAT Route 51 during the date and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
