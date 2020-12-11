ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Wegmans deli counter after an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked during the time when they could have infected others. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Wegmans Deli Counter, 500 S Meadow St., Ithaca
- Saturday, December 5, 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, December 6, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
If you were in the Wegmans Deli Counter during the dates and times listed above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- It is recommended that you get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m. This site has additional hours on December 12 and 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Wegmans shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols.
“Anyone who may have been at the Wegmans Deli Counter during these dates and times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. We all must remain vigilant and limit our exposures. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
