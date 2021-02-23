Health Department stock

ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Verizon during the following dates and times when they could have infected others.

 Verizon, 720 S Meadow St., Ithaca

  • Monday, February 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

 The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at Verizon during the date and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Tompkins County Public Exposure page.

