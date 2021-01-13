ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Triphammer ReUse Center during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
Triphammer ReUse Center, 2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
- Wednesday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at this business during the date and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
