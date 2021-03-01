ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and was a patron at Planet Fitness during the following dates and times when they could have infected others. The Health Department was notified of a different individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and rode on TCAT bus route 15 during the following date and times when they could have infected others.
Planet Fitness, 2309 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca
- Wednesday, February 24: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, February 25: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, February 26: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
TCAT, Route 15, Saturday, February 27:
- Outbound: Boarded 10:21 a.m. at Seneca St. Station and disembarked 10:41 a.m. at Walmart.
- Inbound: Boarded 12:41 p.m. at Walmart and disembarked 1:01p.m. at Green St. Station.
The individuals who tested positive are in isolation. If you rode TCAT route 15 or were at Planet Fitness during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on our Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
