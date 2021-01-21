ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Walmart in Ithaca during the following dates and times when they could have infected others.
Walmart, 135 Fairground Memorial Pkwy, Ithaca
- Saturday, January 9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 12, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 13, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at Walmart during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
