ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at Chili’s during the following dates and times when they could have infected others.
Chili’s, 608 S Meadow St, Ithaca, NY
- Friday, February 19, 10:45 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, February 20, 12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at Chili’s during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
