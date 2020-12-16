The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the public of two potential COVID-19 exposures. The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at the Lansing Tops Markets Bakery during the time when they could have infected others. Another individual who tested positive rode on TCAT Routes 14 and 30 during the time when they could have infected others. The individuals who tested positive are in isolation and the close contacts identified are in quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Lansing Tops Markets Bakery, 2300 N Triphammer Rd. during the following dates and times:
- Friday, December 11, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 12, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Potential public exposure may have occurred on TCAT Routes 14 and 30 on Monday, December 14:
- Route 14 inbound: Rider boarded 11:43 a.m. at Elm at West Village, arriving at Green St. Station disembarking at 11:57 a.m.
- Route 30 outbound: Same rider boarded the 12 p.m. bus at Green St. Station, disembarking at Highland at Wyckoff at 12:13 p.m.
If you were at Lansing Tops Markets Bakery or rode TCAT Routes 14 and 30 during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Sampling Site will be closed on December 17 due to weather.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Both sites will be open Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Tops Markets and TCAT shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols. Tops additionally noted that since the time the associate last worked, the store has been deep cleaned and any impacted parties have been contacted by the County. Since the COVID-19 outbreak Tops has implemented numerous enhanced measures at all of its stores, including the Lansing location, to help with social distancing and safety by providing and installing additional protective equipment.
“Anyone who may have been at Tops Markets Bakery or on TCAT Routes 14 and 30 during the dates and times listed above should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. We are notifying the public of these potential exposures because we continue to see a rise in cases. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
