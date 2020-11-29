The Tompkins County Health Department reported potential COVID-19 exposures at Ithaca Ale House and on TCAT Route 32. One individual who tested positive worked at Ithaca Ale House during their infectious period, while another person who tested positive rode the bus during their infectious period. The individuals who tested positive are in isolation and any close contacts are in quarantine.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Ithaca Ale House, 111 N. Aurora St., Ithaca on Friday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Potential exposure on TCAT Route 32 could have taken place Wednesday, Nov. 25, outbound from Green Street a 6 p.m.
If you were at Ithaca Ale House or on TCAT Route 32 during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointments are required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the call center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cayuga Health occasionally adds weekend or extended hours. Call 607-319-5708 for updated information.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.