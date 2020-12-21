ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and was at the Triphammer Laundromat, 2255 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca, during these times when they could have infected others.
- Dec. 16, 11 a.m. – noon
The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine. If you were at the Triphammer Laundromat during the date and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page.
A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.