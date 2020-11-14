The Tompkins County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure after an employee at Texas Roadhouse in Ithaca worked two shifts during their infectious period.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are in quarantine.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Texas Roadhouse 719-25 S. Meadow St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, November 10, 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Wednesday, November 11, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm
If you were at Texas Roadhouse during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this restaurant. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this restaurant. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
