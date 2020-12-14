DRYDEN, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden. The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and attended a funeral service during the time when they could have infected others. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and the close contacts identified are in quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W Main St., Dryden during the service on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
If you were at Perkins Funeral Home during the date and time above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Perkins Funeral Home shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols. In the funeral home, there is required mask wearing and distancing between anyone attending services.
“We extend our sympathy to the family and friends attending this service. Anyone who may have been at Perkins Funeral Home during this service should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. We are notifying the public of this potential exposure because we were unable to collect contact information for the attendees. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
