ITHACA, NY -- An individual who worked at the Dryden VFW during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.
The individual is a resident of another County, and their County of residence Health Department is managing the contact investigation and will notify all close contacts.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at the Dryden VFW, 2272 Dryden Rd, Dryden, NY during the following dates and times:
- Oct. 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Oct. 28, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
If you were at the Dryden VFW during the dates and times above, please do the following:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Sampling Site and Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation and the contact investigation is being managed by the Health Department in their County of residence.
