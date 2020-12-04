ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department announced a public health exposure at Ciao restaurant after an employee tested positive and worked a shift during their infectious period. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Ciao, 2 Hickory Hollow Ln., Ithaca on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 3:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
If you were at Ciao during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- Both Sampling Sites have additional hours this weekend:
- Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Ciao shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols.
“Anyone who may have been at Ciao during these times should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
