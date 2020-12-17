The Tompkins County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Applebee's Grill and Bar on Triphammer Road after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 worked during the time when they could have infected others. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and the close contacts identified are in quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 2300 N Triphammer Rd. during the following dates and times:
- Monday, December 7, 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 8, 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.
If you were at Applebee’s during the dates and times above, the Health Department recommends doing the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site:
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Both sites will be open Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Sites.
Applebee’s shared with the Health Department that they have stringent COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols including health checks and logs for every team member, mandatory mask usage at all times constant sanitization and disinfecting of all surfaces at every restaurant, and socially distanced seating at all restaurants, including the Ithaca location, to ensure a safe environment.
“Anyone who may have been at Applebee’s during the dates and times listed above should seek a test and closely monitor themselves for symptoms. We are notifying the public of this potential exposure because we continue to see a rise in cases. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we’re reminding everyone to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and consider density when going out,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
