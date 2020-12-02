ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Walgreens on Meadow Street in Ithaca. An employee worked inside the pharmacy department during their infectious period. They are currently in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine.
Potential public exposure may have occurred at the pharmacy in Walgreens, 615 S. Meadow St., Ithaca on Sunday, Nov. 29, 9:15 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If you were at the pharmacy in Walgreens during that time, the Health Department recommends you do the following:
- Get tested at a Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
- Mass Sampling Site: The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd. Regular hours, Monday-Friday 8:30AM-4:00PM.
- Downtown Sampling Site: 412 N. Tioga St. Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Appointment Required. Register for an appointment online at cayugahealthsystem.org or call the Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708. Regular hours for the Call Center are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Cayuga Health occasionally adds weekend or extended hours. Please call 607-319-5708 for updated information.
- Monitor your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, and shortness of breath for 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website.
- If you seek testing and the result is negative, continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time specified above that you were at this business. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
- If potentially exposed, Cornell University students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155; do not go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
- All other students and community members should seek testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site.
Walgreens shared with the Health Department that they are following COVID-19 precautions and cleaning protocols.
