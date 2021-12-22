With over 2,500 active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County and a new variant sweeping the country, the pandemic seems to have entered another new phase. Currently, Tompkins County has the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state at 249.2. The next highest is 118.4 in New York County (Manhattan). The county health department said results from sequencing of positive cases done through Cornell University’s virology lab, in collaboration with Cayuga Medical Center and the health department, show a high rate of omicron transmission amongst the 18-24 year-old Cornell student population, and additional prevalence amongst the wider community tested through the mall testing site. According to the CDC, about 75% of cases in the United States are due to omicron.
The initial batch of positive results sequenced due to the rapid spread observed on Cornell’s campus along with an indication of omicron results in 100% of the 115 samples confirmed to be the new variant. According to the health department, to date there have been no severe disease reported among this population despite the more transmissible nature of omicron. Of the 44 initial cases sequenced from one day of positive cases at the community testing site at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, 18, or about 41%, were identified to carry the omicron variant. The health department is awaiting additional sequencing results of other recent positive samples.
In a press release, Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said: “We’re able to see, nearly in real-time, how omicron is spreading in our community. This is a testament to how important access to testing and sequencing are and how fortunate we are to have partners in Cornell and Cayuga Health committed to ongoing pandemic response and transparency.”
Kruppa added that despite the rapid spread of the new variant, the county is not seeing an increase in the severity of disease. And indeed, according to the health department’s data, despite more than 2,000 more positive cases now than around this time last year, hospitalizations are actually lower. For comparison, on Jan. 3, 2021, there were 251 active cases, and 31 hospitalizations. As of Dec. 22, there were 2,630 cases and 15 hospitalizations.
The relatively low level of hospitalization and severe illness has been attributed repeatedly to the county’s high vaccination rate by Kruppa.
“The vaccines are continuing to prove effective in preventing severe disease,” he said. “As our cases have gone up significantly, especially amongst the most highly vaccinated portion of our community, severe disease and hospitalizations have not increased.”
As alluded to in that quote, Cornell’s on-campus population is about 97% vaccinated, according to the university’s COVID dashboard. The school moved to alert level red on Dec. 14 after hundreds of tests came back positive from the weekend before. Alert level red means there’s a significant increase in incidence with limited quarantine, isolation and/or local hospital capacity. From Dec. 11 – Dec. 14, there were 980 positive tests.
All final exams were moved online and the Dec. 18 commencement ceremony was canceled, and libraries, fitness centers and gyms were closed to students while athletic competitions were also canceled.
Over on South Hill, Ithaca College also saw an increase in positive tests and moved to alert level orange on Dec. 16. Orange is considered moderate risk and is used when the incidence of COVID-19 increases substantially and is more widespread in the community.
According to the school, contract tracing measures found the primary source of the surge in positive cases came from large off-campus social gatherings over the weekend of Dec. 10-12, particularly Santacon on Dec. 11. As of Dec. 20, there are 228 active cases. No changes were made to final exams, but the college encouraged students to leave campus as soon as they were done with their coursework and exams. The positive cases have not been sequenced to check for the omicron variant, but due to the community spread in Ithaca and the number of positives at Cornell, Ithaca College leadership suspected it was responsible for the surge on their campus as well.
