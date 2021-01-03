A resident of a local nursing home has died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Tompkins County Health Department.
"TCHD was informed of the death of a local nursing home resident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and all those who provided care to the individual," Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said.
It was not specified which nursing home. Currently there have been 11 deaths at Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home, and the New York State Department of Health has confirmed they are investigating cases at Beachtree Nursing Center as well.
On Dec. 30, public information officer Jeffrey Hammond from the state's Department of Health sent the Ithaca Times the following statement:
"To protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19, DOH has been in communication with the leadership at Beechtree Nursing Center. Today, DOH launched an unannounced COVID-19 Focus Infection Control inspection at Beechtree Nursing Center to ensure compliance with infection control practices and CDC-supported guidelines issued by New York State. As this is an ongoing inspection, we cannot comment further.”
Meanwhile, Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home has been dealing with an outbreak since late November, but has been sharing case numbers and deaths with the public and the county Health Department.
Again, it is unconfirmed if the death occurred at Oak Hill, Beachtree or another long-term care facility in the county.
