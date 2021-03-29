COVID vaccine eligibility will expand to people ages 30+ beginning Tuesday, March 30 according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo also said that eligibility will expand to everyone 16+ on April 6.
State data shows 29.6% of New Yorkers had received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 16.8% were fully vaccinated. In Tompkins County, 15,764 people have received at least one dose while 9,708 people are fully vaccinated. The translates to roughly 15% and 9% of the county's total population.
The Tompkins County Health Department has not announced plans for its vaccination allotments this week or next yet, but we will keep you updated when they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.