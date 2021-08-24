County Legislature received its most thorough COVID update in months from Acting County Administrator Lisa Holmes, Deputy County Administrator Amie Hendrix and Public Health Director Frank Kruppa at the Aug. 17 meeting. The updates had previously been given at each County Legislature meeting, until they cut back early July. However, due to the sharp increase in cases since then, Holmes, Hendrix and Kruppa, all part of the Emergency Operations Center team, had plenty to share on hospitalizations, disease severity, vaccinations and the delta variant.
Through June and July, the Health Department was regularly recording zero or one new case of COVID-19 a day. However, the changed the last few weeks in July as the delta variant took hold, and Tompkins County is now regularly seeing double-digit days, with as many as 35 new cases reported on Aug. 18 alone.
“This have shifted for us, and our case numbers are going up pretty significantly and pretty quickly,” Kruppa said.
There had always been the anticipation that when students returned for their fall semesters there would be an uptick in cases, though this wave seems to predate that as move-in has only taken place over the last couple weeks. Kruppa said this is due to the delta variant, which is much more transmissible than the original coronavirus or the UK variant that the area had seen.
“The delta variant is the new normal,” Kruppa said. “Our cases are the delta variant.”
He said that the most recent update showed that the percentage of cases that are caused by the delta variant is in the high 90s.
“We are dealing with the delta variant just as the rest of the country is,” he said. “There’s a higher transmission rate […] which is why we’re seeing cases go up quicker than we might have seen them in the past.”
Kruppa said at this stage, the most important thing to focus on is the severity of illness. He said over the past few weeks there had been an increase in hospitalizations, with some people ending up in the ICU or intubated.
“The good news is many of them are beginning to recover,” Kruppa said.
There was one additional death reported on Aug. 19.
Kruppa added that the vast majority of hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated. Some hospitalizations have been in people who are vaccinated, but that includes people who were admitted to the hospital for an unrelated reason and happened to test positive for COVID, though they were asymptomatic.
In general, Kruppa said there have been breakthrough cases in Tompkins County but those vaccinated individuals are not getting severely ill, are rarely being hospitalized and are often asymptomatic.
“We’re not seeing a lot of hospitalizations in vaccinated individuals,” he said.
A concern throughout the country as cases surge is hospital capacity and overwhelming the healthcare systems. Kruppa said that Cayuga Medical Center is able to “flex” their capacity, meaning they can shift around the available number of beds in certain units to better fit their needs at the time. He said that Dr. Marty Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health Systems, said things at the hospital have picked up recently not only because of the increase in cases, but also because people are starting to seek care for things they had put off due to the initial wave of COVID.
“The hospital is busier in general as people are beginning to take care of those health needs that were delayed,” Kruppa said.
Kruppa added that Cayuga Medical Center was seeing the same nursing shortages the rest of the country is seeing, which also makes it difficult to support more people needing care.
“The hospital is not anywhere near close to being out of space, but we are getting to the point where the hospital has to start managing what they can and can’t do with the staffing levels that they have,” Kruppa said.
The best way to protect yourself against illness is the vaccine, Kruppa said.
“Vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself,” he said. “There may be breakthrough cases but we’re still not seeing those folks end up in the hospital."
New York state’s state of emergency expired on June 24, and Tompkins County’s state of emergency expired July 3. Kruppa said the federal state of emergency is set to expire Sept. 30, but that it’s expected that it will be renewed. However, he doesn’t think the county is in a position that it needs to declare another local state of emergency.
“We will be looking at hospitalization rates, community infection rates, contact tracing capacity…disease severity is going to be an important component of it,” he said. “As this evolves and if there are additional variants, we’ll look at what that means.”
Kruppa said the county administrator would declare the emergency which would allow the county to fully reactivate the Emergency Operations Center and suspend local policies and procedures to more effectively respond if needed.
“But we as an [Emergency Operations Center] team feel like we can do it within the existing structures we have,” he said.
He noted that this time around is a lot different than March 2020.
“We were flying in the dark trying to understand what we needed to do,” he said. “We had to take dramatic steps to protect us quickly. Now we know more and are able to manage it differently.”
Kruppa added that he was hesitant to draw a line in the sand of what exactly would need to happen for him to consider requesting an emergency declaration, but that it would include a multitude of variables, such as the severity of the illness and the severity of illness in children who can’t be vaccinated.
“It will be the totality of the situation,” he said.
Kruppa also addressed the recent recommendation of third shots for folks who are immunocompromised. He said that the language being used is a third shot, which is different from a booster because it focuses particularly on immunocompromised people. Kruppa said anyone who thinks they might be eligible to get a third dose of the vaccine should work with their primary care provider.
“Who is eligible is a very finite list,” Kruppa said. “There are certain medications and diseases that make you eligible, and there’s no way for us to know at a [vaccination] clinic who meets those criteria.”
He added that many primary care providers have vaccines available on-site, otherwise pharmacies are an option too.
Kruppa said he has also been talking to Cayuga Health Systems about reimplementing the mall vaccination site if it’s determined everyone needs boosters.
Leigslator Anne Koreman asked if all the schools in Tompkins County would be requiring masks for the upcoming school year. Kruppa said yes, that all are planning on following the guidance from the Department of Education, which recommends masking.
She also noted that at the county’s current rate, it could reach or surpass infection highs in the next couple weeks, and asked if there are any actions that should be taken.
Kruppa said he looks specifically at what’s driving the case numbers up. For example, if it’s small gatherings in people’s homes that are causing a rise in cases, it wouldn’t make sense to reduce restaurant capacity.
“One thing I would share is we know we’re going to see cases,” he said. “We may see case numbers be as high as they’ve ever been for us, partially because we were extremely fortunate to have done so well in the first year of this. So we need to prepare ourselves for having cases.”
He added that at this point his main concern is not overwhelming the healthcare system, reducing the severity of illness in people getting sick, and managing spread in a way that doesn’t lead to a shut-down like the county saw in March 2020.
“I don’t think anybody thinks that’s a real option in front of us anymore,” he said. “If it gets to an unmanageable spot then we would think about what steps we want to take, but it would really center around where the cases are coming from.”
Kruppa added that at this point transmission is happening in situations where there’s prolonged, close contact with an individual, or being in a shared space for a long time without masks.
Starting Oct. 1, county employees will be required to be vaccinated or undergo surveillance testing. How often that testing will be is still being determined, but Holmes said most employees have been supportive of the mandate. However, in general Kruppa said he’s not a fan of mandating vaccines, such as in schools, because he thinks it causes people wary of being vaccinated to dig their heels in even more. He said he thinks continuing to educate people will be the best way to go.
“That’s the path we’re taking at the moment,” he said.
To stay up to date on the county’s COVID data or to find a vaccine pop-up clinic, visit. https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health.
