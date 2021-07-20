The Cayuga Health sampling site at 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca will no longer provide nasopharyngeal swabs. Patients who are in need of this specific test may call their call center at 607-319-5708 to schedule an appointment at Cayuga Immediate Care, 8 Brentwood Drive, Ithaca.
Mall site no longer offering nasal COVID tests
- Staff Report
