ITHACA, NY -- Longview announced its first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. Longview has partnered with CVS Pharmacy for administering the vaccine at Longview’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, which is being held for Longview residents in assisted living and for Longview staff over the course of three days, Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 5.
Because seniors are the most at risk of complications with the virus, it is important that they get vaccinated to help protect themselves. The COVID-19 vaccine is the next step in helping to safeguard the vulnerable population that Longview provides care for. This step is one step closer to normalcy for residents. It is also important for staff to receive the vaccine as well. Getting the vaccine protects oneself, their families and the Longview community.
