The Tompkins County Health Department kicked off its COVID-19 Vaccine Office Hour series last week, first with Dr. Kathryn Rooth from Cayuga Medical Center, followed by Dr. Jada Hamilton from Cornell Health. The series gives residents the chance to ask their vaccine-specific questions to experts.
Both Rooth and Hamilton were asked why people should trust that it’s safe.
“We, as physicians and healthcare providers, rely on the science and data that we’re given,” Rooth said. “They had two clinical trials, with more than 30,000 people in each trial. It’s the same process you go through for any other vaccine.”
Hamilton, who was brought to speak specifically on concerns from people of color, said that with a history that includes the horrific Tuskegee “study,” she doesn’t blame Black people for being wary about trusting the healthcare industry. However, she also noted that Black people are being disproportionately affected by COVID.
“We’re more likely to get infected, and hospitalization and death rates are much higher,” she said. “We want to look at this from a preventative standpoint.”
She also said that while the vaccine seems like it happened so quickly, there was actually decades of research behind it.
“This coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses, so there’s tons of data,” she said. “Scientists have been studying coronaviruses for over 50 years, and these types of vaccines have been studied for over 10 years.”
Hamilton added that a lot of it also has to do with funding.
“The process to propel it so quickly is money,” she said. “The process goes through all the safety steps, they still go through all the rigorous testing.”
Both doctors also answered questions about side effects. Rooth pointed out that this could vary from person to person, but that the most common for the second shot is arm soreness. Symptoms after the second shot tend to be a little bit worse, with many people reporting a headache, body aches, fatigue or, on the worse end of it, a fever and diarrhea.
“These are all normal immune responses,” Rooth said. “The younger you are, it could be the more robust immune response you’re having.”
They said it’s also possible that because the first shot already got your body making antibodies, the second shot would naturally illicit a more intense immune response.
Hamilton was asked if she feels like Black people are being bullied into getting the vaccine, or if she thinks Black healthcare professionals are being tokenized in the publicity of the vaccine. She said that because Black people are more likely to be affected, she just sees the push for vaccines as a layer of protection, and she wants to make sure people know that.
“We want to educate the public,” she said. “I think that people should be armed with information.”
Hamilton also said that as a Black doctor, she’s often asked to speak to communities of color on healthcare issues and that she doesn’t personally feel tokenized, but honored.
“I feel a trust and that I’m easy to approach,” she said. “[…] But I get there is tokenization in many fields, and I think it’s just about sharing information, building trust and community.”
Rooth was asked if people still needed to socially distance and wear masks if they themselves and the people they were with were all vaccinated. Rooth’s answer was simple: “Yes, we’re still in the middle of this pandemic.”
Rooth and Hamilton’s Q&As can be found on the Tompkins County, NY YouTube page, or athttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpJNVbpLLbEbhoDbTIEgSQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.