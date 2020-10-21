ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca City School District Superintendent Luvelle Brown announced that Ithaca High School and Cayuga Heights Elementary School will be transitioning to full distance learning for the remainder of this week, Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23.
The decision came after Tompkins County Health Department informed her of ongoing contact tracing investigations associated with three high school students who tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time, Brown said the plan is to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
According to Brown, unless the Tompkins County Health Department has contacted you, or you yourself have knowingly been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days (closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes at a time), you do not need to quarantine or get tested as per NYSDOH guidance.
If or when more cases are confirmed, the health department will continue to communicate with anyone who needs to be notified, and Brown said she will immediately notify the school community.
