OCT. 23| Ithaca High School announced Thursday that it will continue distance learning through November 6, after three students tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and contact tracing revealed "a significant number of students and staff" may have been exposed.
Initially, the district intended for the high school and Cayuga Heights Elementary School to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26. New results from contact tracing investigations have revealed the need for a longer separation of students.
"The TCHD is in the process of calling all individuals who are determined to be close contacts," the letter from Superintendent Luvelle Brown states.
The statement did not mention whether CHES would also extend its remote learning or will return to school on Monday, Oct. 26, as scheduled. CHES transitioned to remote learning on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution" after three cases were traced to IHS.
IHS Gold Cohort students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 9, 2020, and IHS Red Cohort students are expected to return to in-person learning on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
"Now more than ever, it is important to adhere to recommended health and safety practices," Brown's letter stated. "Our collective attention to these habits will help keep our community healthy and help us return to in-person learning."
In the meantime, free meals, breakfast and lunch, will continue to be served daily at each school for students engaged in distance learning. Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the elementary schools, middle schools, LACS, West Village Apartments, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at IHS. Masks are required during meal pickup.
Students who need need meals delivered to their homes can fill out this form or call the Child Nutrition Office at (607) 274-2302.
OCT. 22| Ithaca City School District Superintendent Luvelle Brown announced that Ithaca High School and Cayuga Heights Elementary School will be transitioning to full distance learning for the remainder of this week, Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23.
The decision came after Tompkins County Health Department informed him of ongoing contact tracing investigations associated with three high school students who tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time, Brown said the plan is to reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
According to Brown, unless the Tompkins County Health Department has contacted you, or you yourself have knowingly been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days (closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes at a time), you do not need to quarantine or get tested as per NYSDOH guidance.
If or when more cases are confirmed, the health department will continue to communicate with anyone who needs to be notified, and Brown said he will immediately notify the school community.
