ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca school board heard about a plan created by district administrators to go forward with systematic testing of students and staff for coronavirus, starting Jan. 4. The school district will use the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag card rapid antigen test made by Abbott Laboratories. Deputy Superintendent Lily Talbott and Coordinator of Health Services and Wellness Kari Burke described the program to the school board on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at their online meeting.
Talcott said that 20% of the students and staff would be tested every two weeks at several different sites in the school district. After getting consent from parents and caregivers, testing would begin on the day that students returned from their holiday break. Pre-K through fifth-grade students will be tested on Mondays, and students in the sixth grade through high school will be tested on Mondays and Thursdays.
Talcott said that their program was based on the experiences of schools that have already gone forward with testing programs. Whole classrooms will be tested, so that an entire cohort can be isolated if one person is shown to have the virus.
The purpose of the testing program, Talcott said, is to be more proactive about identifying students who are carrying the virus. Before the advent of systematic testing, the school district has relied on spotting students who were showing symptoms. This can be days after they have contracted the virus and has consequently required more extensive contact tracing.
The BinaxNOW tests are a “front of the nose” technique, not the deep-swabbing that was deployed earlier in the pandemic. It is less invasive and easy enough so that older students can administer their own.
The kits take the form of two hinged cards. The Abbott Laboratories website describes the process as follows:
“The healthcare worker opens the card and lays it flat on a countertop. Extraction reagent is added to the test card, which is about the size of a credit card. A nasal swab is taken from the patient. A technician inserts the swab into the test card, folds over the cover and in 15 minutes, reads the result.”
Talcott noted that Ithaca is not in a yellow or orange zone, as the state NY Forward program calls areas with high positivity rates. The school district, in coordination with Tompkins County public health officials, asked to participate in the testing program in order to improve their ability to quickly identify symptomatic individuals and isolate them to stop the spread of the virus.
Board member Moira Lang asked Talcott and Burke to describe how the testing would be done at the high school. Talcott said they would look at who was there in person on a particular day and then go forward by department. During the actual testing they would minimize the amount of contact among students, limiting numbers to approximately 40 students on Mondays and 40 on Thursdays.
Lang asked if the testing represented any cost to the school district. Talcott said it did not, that the rapid tests had been purchased by the New York State Department of Health as part of the cluster zone project. She added that the test is highly specific and sensitive. Abbott itself claims 97.1% sensitivity and 98.5% specificity.
“Anyone who tests positive,” said Talcott, “will get follow-up testing.” She said testing will be ongoing through the remainder of the pandemic. “Any Tompkins County resident can get tested because of the actions of the Tompkins County Legislature,” she noted.
A member of the school board joked that it wouldn’t really be an Ithaca school board meeting unless they talked about the language that was being used and cited a recent article that sorted out the difference between “surveillance testing” and “proactive testing.” The member did not cite a full reference.
A survey of the internet suggests that as they are currently being used, the terms “surveillance” and “proactive” would seem to be equivalent. For example, the University of Buffalo explains, “Surveillance testing helps to gauge the prevalence of a disease within a community by periodically evaluating samples from randomly selected non-symptomatic individuals within that community.”
The University of Texas at San Antonio puts it this way: “A proactive testing program means that individuals will be selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have a known exposure or are showing symptoms of COVID-19. This voluntary testing allows us to make inferences about the level of virus spread in our on-campus community and identify asymptomatic cases for isolation.”
Burke told the board that up till now the terminology has been used largely by medical and public health communities. Now that the public is becoming more engaged in the discussion it would be useful to define the terms.
Board member Ann Reichlin asked how confidentiality would be preserved for someone who tested positive. Talcott said that she had sought guidance from other districts on that subject and had adopted protocols that had worked elsewhere.
The deputy superintendent said that after testing, if someone tested positive, everyone in the cohort would be picked up by parents or caregivers and taken home. Board member Eldred Harris asked “what about kids who are not driven to school?” Talcott assured him that the school has a network of contacts for each student, and they would “find another way to get them home.”
***
Representatives from the Lehman Alternative Community School (LACS or ACS) gave a presentation to the Ithaca school board on Tuesday night. Principal Deborah Ptak, social studies teacher Bronwen Exter, senior Cayden, and eighth grader Zara explained how they are keeping the democratic process that is so central to the running of the school alive during the isolation of distance learning during the pandemic.
A “spokescouncil” has been set up to channel input from smaller groups toward the traditional all-school meeting (ASM). Each “spoke” is a group that includes approximately one-seventh of the student population. Each “family group” communicates their sentiments on issues and dilemmas to the spokescouncil through a spoke.
Exter said that democracy at ACS was homegrown and student-centered and described the system at ACS as “a chaotic, ever-evolving, fixer-upper democracy.” Exter is also a graduate of ACS, and so has a long view.
“Democracy is the culture of trust,” said Ptak, “between students and teachers that our community has fostered.”
Cayden noted that because the online meetings are smaller, the participants tend to be able to express themselves at length and can become more passionate, which the senior regarded as an upside to the new environment.
Adam Saar, a student representative from Ithaca High School, asked the ACS people to explain the term “family group.” Exter said it is a group of 10 to 20 people who gather (online) twice a week to discuss topics that are on their minds. They nominate someone to go to the spokescouncil. The family group leader is a staff person who is expected to know all the students in the group very well. Ptak noted that the family group numbers have been kept at 10 persons during the pandemic.
Board chair Rob Ainslie asked Exter, based on her long experience with the school, where she sees it going in the future. “We will see how we come out of this [the environment of the pandemic],” she said. “I’m hopeful.”
Ptak addressed the state of democracy in society at large. “We’re committed to looking at the underbelly of democracy,” the principal said. “LACS’s way of doing things is important in response to what is going on in the country.”
