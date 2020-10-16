ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Tompkins County Health Department is warning the public of potential COVID-19 exposures after two new positive cases. One individual tsested positive after working multiple shifts as a cashier at the Ithaca Wegmans, and another tested positive after dining at Ithaca Ale House and Liquid State Brewing Company during their infections period. Neither individuals are Tompkins County residents, so contact tracing is being managed by their home counties’ health departments.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Ithaca Ale House during the following dates and times:
Friday, October 9: 7-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 10: 2:30-4 p.m.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Liquid State Brewing Company, 620 W Green St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:
Saturday, October 10: 4:00-7 p.m.
Potential public exposures may have occurred at Wegmans, 500 S Meadow St., Ithaca during the following dates and times:
Wednesday, October 7: 5-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 8: 5-8:45 p.m.
Saturday, October 10: 4:45-9:15 p.m.
Sunday, October 11: 2-8 p.m.
If you were at any of these businesses during the dates and times above, the health department requests getting tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot. You can register for an appointment at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling 607-319-5708. The site will have special hours on Sunday, Oct. 18 and extended hours on Monday, Oct. 19.
Cornell Students should contact Cornell Health at 607-255-5155 if potentially exposed, and are urged not to go to an arrival or surveillance testing site.
The health department recommends monitoring your health for any symptoms of cough, fever, congestion and shortness of breath from 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. For a full list of symptoms, go to the TCHD website .
Even if you test negative, you should continue to monitor your health for the full 14 days from the last time you were at any of these businesses. If you become symptomatic, seek testing again.
“These businesses closely follow COVID-19 safety protocols, operating with distancing, barriers, mask-wearing guidelines, and cleaning procedures. We are sharing information related to a positive customer due to the length of time that they were at these establishments, and that people do not wear masks while eating or drinking. It is important for the public to remember to wear a mask and keep six feet apart from others to stop the spread of the disease,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.
Since October 1, the County has reported 90 new positive cases, with 50 cases being released from isolation (recovered), leaving the active case count at 57 cases. The Health Department is finding that more recent positive cases do not know where they may have been exposed to the disease, reflected in the ongoing source of exposure chart published by the department. The recent increase in unknown exposure suggests a higher degree of community spread in Tompkins County. New York’s Southern Tier region, which includes Tompkins County, has seen a significant increase in cases over the past month, as noted previously in a Health Alert issued by the Health Department.
