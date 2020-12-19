Health Department stock

Tompkins County Health Department. (photo courtesy of Tompkins Health Department)

ITHACA, NY -- The Tompkins County Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at BJ’s Wholesale Club, 40 Graham Rd. West, Ithaca, during these times when they could have infected others.

  • Friday Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

 The individual who tested positive is in isolation and any close contacts are being notified for quarantine. If you were at BJ’s Wholesale Club during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on the Health Department's Public Exposure page

A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table

