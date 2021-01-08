Health Department stock

ITHACA, NY -- The Health Department received notification of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and worked at AT&T during the following date and times when they could have infected others.

AT&T, 748 S Meadow St Suite 200, Ithaca 

  • Friday, Jan. 1, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 2, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The individual who tested positive is in isolation. If you were at AT&T during the dates and times listed above, follow guidance listed on our Public Exposure page.

A full list of public exposure notices can be found in this table.

