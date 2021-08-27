The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and detailing recent clusters and community spread. TCHD is reporting 40 new positive cases today and 177 new positive cases over the past seven days (8/20/21-8/26/21). Along with the rise in cases, TCHD is reporting a decrease in local hospitalizations, currently three individuals are hospitalized at Cayuga Health System.
The continued rise in cases is attributable to:
- Community spread: with nearly 50% of positive cases over the past month not reporting a known contact with another positive case. For a chart breaking down source of exposure, visit the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusdata#sourceofexposure
- The prevalence of the delta variant, which is more transmissible and can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. For an FAQ about the delta variant, refer to the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccinefaq#deltafaq
- At least 17 cases related to a recent cluster following exposures at a youth summer camp (GIAC)
- Household spread: cases emerge following an individual becoming positive and infecting others in the home
- Indoor gatherings and situations with prolonged exposure with positive cases not wearing a mask
- Surveillance testing of college students returning to the area. For links to each college’s public dashboard visit the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirusdata
As positive cases continue to increase and following a recent uptick in hospitalizations during the month of August, TCHD is closely monitoring hospitalizations and the severity of illness from COVID-19:
- Cayuga Health System reports that 32 Tompkins County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since July 1, 2021.
- Of those 32 resident hospitalizations, 13 have been fully vaccinated individuals.
- Vaccinated individuals admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 continue to be rare and often result from underlying health conditions or enter the hospital for other reasons,
- Cayuga Health also reports that 90% of patients requiring ICU treatment have been unvaccinated.
- It continues to be the case that no children have been hospitalized locally for COVID-19 and all local COVID-19 deaths have been of unvaccinated individuals.
- Data continues to show that all available vaccines provide effective protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We know from the start of the pandemic that hospitalizations are an important indicator of the severity of disease in our community. Although hospitalizations are currently low, the increase in total hospitalizations during August is concerning and we’re continuing to monitor the disease closely. As a community, we have done an excellent job maintaining low numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Cayuga Medical Center is prepared and has capacity. They continue to be a great partner in this response.”
Kruppa continued, “With the fall college semester beginning there are more people in our community and we’re excited to have everyone back. Along with welcoming the new activity in our community, we are urging everyone to take steps to limit spread of the virus: wear masks when indoors around others not in your household, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from severe illness, and monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested.”
The community is urged to do the following:
- Wear a mask when indoors and around others.
- Get vaccinated when you are able
- Information on local vaccination is available on the Health Department website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Mall Site location and hours: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; Closed Sat. & Sun. For more information visit: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/factsheets/coronavirussamplingsite
- Testing is free and accessible to Tompkins County residents. If you do not have transportation to the Mall Site, please call 211
- COVID-19 symptoms are often similar to the common cold or can be mistaken for allergies. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Monitor for symptoms, especially when traveling or if you attend a large gathering where precautions are not in place or followed. Remember the virus can also be carried by someone who is asymptomatic.
Tompkins County will host a virtual COVID-19 update on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:30pm. The update can be viewed live on You Tube, https://youtu.be/NFsW59Yi2To and will be archived at the same link. The update will answer frequently asked questions from the public and share information and perspective on recent cases, hospitalizations, and guidance.
