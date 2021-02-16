The Tompkins County Health Department, in partnership with Cayuga Health System, Ithaca City School District, and Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School (302 W Buffalo St.) on Friday, Feb. 19.
New York State has allocated 300 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this clinic, 200 of which are open to individuals eligible in phases 1A and 1B, 100 are designated for adults age 65 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals will register for their second dose before they leave the vaccination clinic.
“We are excited to host the County’s first pop-up clinic in such an historical and central location. This clinic will serve individuals who may have barriers to accessing the vaccination site at the mall. BJM is also a familiar and trusted community space for our downtown neighbors,” stated Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa.
Kruppa continued, “I want to thank our partners: Ithaca City School District for providing the space, Cayuga Health System for once again transforming a large space into an efficient vaccination clinic, and GIAC for assisting with outreach and registration for those who are eligible. Additionally, our local representatives who serve on the Southern Tier Vaccination Coalition helped identify GIAC/BJM as one of several locations in the County where the State could hold a pop-up clinic. It is because of these strong partnerships and community support that we can mobilize a large-scale clinic within a few short days.”
Due to the limited number of doses for this clinic, the Health Department will work directly with GIAC to distribute the registration link and information to eligible individuals within phase 1B. Online and phone registration will be available to ensure that seniors and those with limited technology will have the opportunity to register.
“GIAC is thrilled to partner with the Health Department, Cayuga Health System, and ICSD for this pop-up vaccination clinic. GIAC shares a commitment with BJM and other partner organizations to build a culture of love, resiliency, and strong relationships. This pandemic has tested us as a community, but this is our time to step up, sleeve up, and get vaccinated,” stated Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, Executive Director of GIAC and Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature.
A comprehensive list of eligible priority populations can be found on the TCHD website.
