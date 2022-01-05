The Tompkins County Health Department announced 4,600 self-test kits were recently made available through New York State and are being distributed through local municipalities (towns, villages, and city) to be made available to the entire county. These kits will be first offered to those with limited access to store-bought test kits. Each municipality will also get 500 single-use K-N95 masks to distribute to residents when they distribute test kits.
Self-test kits have recently become more widely available for purchase locally in pharmacies and online, no prescription needed. When conducting a self-test, follow manufacturer instructions and adhere to the following guidance. Additional information on self-tests is available on the Health Department’s website.
Self-Test Guide: When and How to Test
- Plan: Consider testing before gathering with others or attending an event, on or after travel. Both help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Prep: Wash hands well and clean surfaces. Read all the instructions completely.
- Test: Take the test exactly as directed. Use a timer to be accurate.
If positive, isolate and report your test to TCHD using the online reporting form. If you do not have internet, call 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., for assistance in reporting your test result. Once submitted, you will receive isolation instructions and a documentation letter.
Additional test kits have also been delivered to schools and distributed directly to families by BOCES and local districts.
The County distributed a recent shipment of 40,000 single-use KN95 masks to human services nonprofit organizations. As the County receives more from New York State, the masks will again be offered to those with limited access via a similar distribution process. Masks are readily available throughout the community and online, and for clients through nonprofits for those in need.
Deputy Tompkins County Administrator Amie Hendrix stated, “Thank you to our community partners for assisting us in distributing 40,000 masks to those they serve, ensuring equitable distribution of essential health supplies. We plan to continue to communicate directly with municipalities, schools and agencies throughout the county should further supplies become available, to expedite their delivery to those most in need.”
