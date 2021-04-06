Tompkins County received an initial allocation of 2,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of April 5, with 600 additional doses subsequently allocated by the regional vaccination hub. 2,500 doses are being made available to all eligible individuals and appointment links have been sent through the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are designated for homebound individuals, marginalized populations. 200 doses are being made available through a previously announced pop-up clinic at Lehman Alternative Community School on West Hill in Ithaca.
All New York State residents aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. TCHD continues to urge everyone who is eligible to sign up for the Tompkins County COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “We’re close to half of our population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and while we’ve been successful so far, we need to continue to get every eligible individual registered and vaccinated.” Kruppa continued, “One thing we can all do is make sure our friends, family members, and neighbors have the information that they need to get vaccinated – whether it’s sharing an FAQ or helping someone get on the registry, we can all continue to do our part to keep one another healthy and safe.”
Homebound individuals have started to receive vaccines in their homes. TCHD will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with homebound individuals and/or their caregivers for available appointments.
As eligibility expands to include residents aged 16 and older, proof of employment or attestation of a comorbidity are no longer required. All New York State residents must continue to bring proof of identity. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor. If you are not a New York resident, you must bring proof that you work or study in New York State. Individuals ages 16-18 must receive Pfizer vaccines, as that vaccine has been proven safe and effective for this population, whereas other vaccines are in trials for people aged 16 and below. Currently the Pfizer vaccine is available at many New York State run sites. When local appointments are available, TCHD will only send links to Pfizer appointments to individuals in this age group.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and someone can register them over the phone. If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
Tompkins County will continue to use the registry to communicate directly with eligible individuals when appointments are available at clinics run in partnership with Cayuga Health System. Any New York resident over the age of 16 can get vaccinated at State-run sites and can find available appointments via the “Am I Eligible” tool on the State website. Some local pharmacies and doctor’s offices are also offering vaccine appointments to members of the public, though other eligibility restrictions may apply. The Tompkins County Health Department is encouraging 100% of people over 16 years old to get vaccinated when they are able.
