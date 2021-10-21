The Tompkins County Health Department is sharing updates on COVID-19 vaccination clinic planning for ages 5-11 years old and pending announcements about the approval of Moderna and J&J booster doses. TCHD is encouraging all eligible individuals to get vaccinated or receive a booster dose when they are able.
The Pfizer COVD-19 vaccine has completed its clinical trials for youth ages 5-11 and is expected to receive authorization from the FDA for use by the early November.
In preparation for this announcement, TCHD is working closely with local pediatric offices and school districts to plan for hosting multiple large vaccinations clinics to be held throughout the month of November at the mall vaccination site. Appointments are not yet available. Second dose clinics will be scheduled for December. As vaccine clinics are scheduled, details will be distributed by school districts, posted on the TCHD website, and announced through local media. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and a representative can register them over the phone. Parents or guardians/caregivers will need to sign a consent form for those under the age of 18.
Kruppa stated, “This is an encouraging development in the COVID-19 pandemic, to be in a position to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for all school-aged youth. Our plans for vaccination clinics are prioritizing the needs of families, accessibility, and convenience. We encourage everyone who is eligible and able to get vaccinated. Vaccines continue to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death”.
In addition, TCHD anticipates an announcement regarding approval for both the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccine booster doses for eligible individuals in the coming days (eligibility criteria for these booster doses will be forthcoming). With this timeline likely to occur in conjunction with the Pfizer vaccine approval for school-aged youth, TCHD will not be hosting specific booster dose clinics for Moderna or J&J vaccines at this time. Eligible and interested individuals should contact their primary care physician or a local pharmacy to obtain their Moderna or J&J booster dose. You will need to present your vaccination card demonstrating which vaccine you were given and the date your vaccine was received to obtain a booster dose.
The following populations continue to be eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their original Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 series and should seek available boosters through their primary care provider or a local pharmacy:
· People 65 years and older should receive a booster shot.
· Residents of long-term care settings age 18 years or older should receive a booster shot.
· People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot. For a full list of medical conditions, please refer to the Health Department website.
· People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot. For a full list of medical conditions, please refer to the Health Department website.
· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to workplace or institutional setting may receive a booster shot. This may include but is not limited to the following:
o Healthcare workers and first responders
o Individuals who work in long-term care facilities and nursing homes
o School and daycare staff working with students who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine due to age
o Food and agricultural workers
o Grocery store workers
o Public transit workers
The recommendations above for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “booster” is separate from the recommended third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for individuals who are immunocompromised. Please refer to the Health Department website for this previously announced criteria.
Kruppa stated, “As these announcements are made and clinics are scheduled, we will continue to alert the community of these changes and of plans for upcoming vaccine clinic opportunities. We thank the community for their continued efforts to seek vaccination and for their patience with these two long-awaited announcements. To date, over 75,000 Tompkins County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and many have received a booster dose. Each vaccine gets us closer to ending this pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.