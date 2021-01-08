The Tompkins County Health Department is extending additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for individuals eligible in Phase 1A. The clinics will take place at the Cayuga Health System vaccination site on Saturday, Jan. 9 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The eligibility for receiving vaccines has not expanded beyond Phase 1A. The Tompkins County Health Department has a list of all eligible populations on their vaccination web page, and will announce upcoming eligibility shifts as they are received from New York State.
Individuals should only register if they meet the current eligibility criteria listed below and on the Tompkins County Health Department website. There are a limited number of appointment slots available, and they may fill up quickly. TCHD is encouraging people who are eligible to register; if slots fill up, more will be opened in coming weeks to continue distribution to eligible populations.
Phase 1A eligibility (ongoing):
- High-risk hospital staff, affiliates, volunteers and contract staff, following the clinical risk assessment guidance
- High-risk hospital staff including State-operated OMH psychiatric centers
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Personnel
- Medical Examiners and Coroners
- Funeral workers who have direct contact with infectious material and bodily fluids
- Agency staff and residents in congregate living situations run by the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) the Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).
- Health care or other high-risk direct care essential staff working in LTCFs and long-term, congregate settings overseen by OPWDD, OMH and OASAS
- Persons living in LTCFs and in long-term congregate settings overseen by OPWDD and OMH
- High-risk hospital and FQHC staff, including OMH psychiatric centers
- Urgent Care providers
- Any staff administering COVID-19 Vaccinations
Phase 1A Eligibility Beginning Week of 1/4/2021:
- All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care, or other staff in a position in which they have direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff), will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
- This includes, but is not limited to, individuals who work in private medical practices; hospital-affiliated medical practices; public health clinics; specialty medical practices of all types; dental practices of all types; dialysis workers; diagnostic and treatment centers; occupational therapists; physical therapists; speech therapists; phlebotomists; behavioral health workers; and student health workers.
- All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations, will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
- Home care workers and aides, including personal care aides and consumer-directed personal care workers
- Hospice workers
- Staff of and residents of nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and adult care facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program
The following dates and times have been set for the Cayuga Health Vaccination Clinics for Phase 1A. Register for an appointment through the TCHD Vaccination web page. Review the documentation needed at the time of your appointment.
- Saturday, Jan. 9 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 11 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
