The Tompkins County Health Department is sharing an update on KN95 Masks and COVID-19 self-tests that are being distributed throughout the community, as well as sharing guidance on when and how to properly use these items.
Tompkins County purchased 250,000 adult-sized KN95 face masks that will be distributed by community organizations to provide access to these high-quality masks, free of charge. Due to their tight fit around the face, these masks provide better protection than cloth or surgical masks and are recommended to be worn when you are indoors around others, especially if you are around people who are ill, who may not be vaccinated against COVID-19, or with those who are at higher risk of severe illness. KN95 masks are also recommended to be worn by immunocompromised individuals and seniors who are at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.
How to Wear a KN95 Mask
- Ensure a tight fit around your cheeks and adjust the nose clip for a close fit;
- A tight seal stops air flow through the sides of the mask; you should not feel air movement out the sides;
- KN95 masks are recommended for one-time use but can be reused until they become dirty, stretched or are no longer able to provide a tight seal.
KN95 masks are available for purchase online and in retail stores. Additional information about KN95 masks, including an instructional video on how to wear them, and information on sourcing authentic high-quality masks, can be found on the Health Department’s website.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “These masks are designed to provide even more protection than cloth masks for both the wearer and those around them. Masks have been one of our best tools to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we’re encouraging everyone in our community to wear a high-quality mask to continue to keep one another healthy and safe. The masks purchased by the County are sourced through Vizocare, a supplier that guarantees authentic products sourced for governments and healthcare providers; our staff at the County will be using these masks as well.”
Kruppa continued, “We’re excited to offer these high-quality masks to our community – these are available to everyone, and we invite you to see the list of organizations below who are offering these masks to clients and our community. Several organizations are also planning to distribute self-test kits.”
Tompkins County received a delivery of 6,960 self-test kits from New York State that are being distributed to residents throughout Tompkins County by libraries, food pantries, and community partners. These kits will be first offered to those with limited access to store-bought test kits.
Self-test kits have recently become more widely available for purchase locally in pharmacies and online, no prescription is needed, and they are available in limited quantities for free via mail from the Federal Government. When conducting a self-test, please follow manufacturer instructions and adhere to the following guidance. Additional information on self-tests is available on the Health Department’s website.
Self-Test Guide: When and How to Test
- Plan: Consider testing before gathering with others or attending an event, on or after travel. Both help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Prep: Wash hands well and clean surfaces. Read all the instructions completely.
- Test: Take the test exactly as directed. Use a timer to be accurate.
- If positive, isolate and report your test to TCHD using the online reporting form. If you do not have internet, call 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm, for assistance in reporting your test result. Once submitted, you will receive isolation instructions and a documentation letter.
- You can also access NYS self-affirmation forms for quarantine and isolation on the TCHD website.
Additional test kits have also continued to be periodically delivered by the State to schools and distributed directly to families by BOCES and local districts.
Organizations receiving these materials for distribution to the community include:
Various municipalities:
- Town of Enfield
- Town of Lansing
- Town of Groton
- Village of Groton
- Village of Freeville
- Village of Cayuga Heights (masks only)
Tompkins County Departments (masks only):
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Department of Social Services
- Tompkins County Mental Health
- Office for the Aging
- Veterans Services
- Workforce New York
Libraries (masks and tests):
- Tompkins County Public Library, Ithaca
- Southworth Library, Dryden
- Lansing Public Library
- Ulysses Philomathic Library, Trumansburg
- Newfield Public Library
- Groton Public Library
Food Distribution Programs:
- No Mas Lagrimas, Ithaca
- Loaves and Fishes, Ithaca (test kits only)
- Additional food pantries supported by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (test kits only)
- Friendship Donation Network
- Foodnet Meals on Wheels (masks only)
Non-Profit Community Programs (masks and tests):
- Advocacy Center
- Gadabout
- Greater Ithaca Activities Center
- Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services
- St. John’s Community Services
- Tompkins Community Action
Non-Profit Community Programs (masks only):
- Alcohol & Drug Council
- American Legion, Carrington-Fuller Post 800
- American Legion, Post 221
- Catholic Charities
- Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services
- Child Development Council
- Civic Ensemble
- Downtown Ithaca Alliance
- Finger Lakes Independence Center
- Golden Opportunity
- Habitat for Humanity
- Ithaca Community Childcare Center
- Ithaca Housing Authority
- Khuba International
- Mental Health Association
- New Roots Charter School
- Our Lord’s Temple COGIC
- Saint James A.M.E. Zion Church
- The History Center
- The Learning Web
- United Way of Tompkins County
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 961
