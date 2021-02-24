The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is announcing a new COVID-19 Vaccine Registry for the community. The registry will collect information from currently eligible individuals and allow TCHD to communicate directly with those who are eligible when doses become available.
Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete this registry on behalf of someone who does not have access to the Internet. Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) and someone can register them over the phone. TCHD will use this registry to distribute links for eligible groups to register for available vaccine appointments.
If indicated in the registry, individuals who do not have computer access will be called by a staff member from 2-1-1 or the County’s Office for the Aging to register for an appointment. This registry does not guarantee a vaccine appointment.
This registry is to aid TCHD in ongoing planning for a more adaptable and efficient distribution of the vaccine in Tompkins County. Eligible individuals should continue to seek available vaccine appointments through pharmacies and State-run sites if they are able. This registry does not replace those processes. TCHD continues to encourage 100% of eligible individuals to get the vaccine when they are able. The registry form will be updated as New York State expands eligibility.
The registry form can be found here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccineform
Individuals who fill out the registry form can expect a confirmation email from covid19vaccines@tompkins-co.org. Individuals should not call TCHD to ask where they are on the list. The registry may be used by TCHD to assess demand within priority groups and communicate with the appropriate eligible populations as vaccine supply changes from week to week. It will also be used to address transportation needs and geography of demand to ensure access across the County.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “This registry will help us identify the demand in the different priority groups and help us directly communicate with eligible populations.” Kruppa continued, “We need everyone in our community to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. We recognize there continues to be some confusion and difficulty finding vaccine appointments, and it is our hope that this will be a useful tool for TCHD to make this process more efficient and adaptable for the community.”
If you are not currently eligible for the vaccine, TCHD is encouraging you to sign up to receive email updates. TCHD will invite more individuals to join the registry as eligibility expands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.