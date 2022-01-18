The Tompkins County Health Department is announcing a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine booster clinic Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Children’s vaccination clinics for ages 5-11 are being held in partnership with local school districts over the next two weeks. Registration links were sent directly by school districts to parents and caregivers via email. Continue to check the TCHD Vaccination Clinics webpage for updated information.
- Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
- Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- 18 years and older
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D5DC84BB604C0292E0530A6C7C1525F9
The Moderna booster dose is authorized for all individuals 18 years and older who received the Moderna initial vaccine series at least five months ago, the Pfizer initial vaccine series at least five months ago, or the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. It is approved to mix and match all COVID-19 vaccines. For example, individuals who were initially vaccinated with Pfizer may get a Moderna booster.
A registration link for appointments is available on the TCHD website. Please bring a photo ID, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge. Free transportation is also available to vaccination clinics. Present proof of your vaccination appointment to ride any TCAT bus free of charge. Alternative transportation arrangements can be arranged by calling 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm.
COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses are also available at NYS sites and local pharmacies.
