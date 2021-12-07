The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a Moderna booster clinic for individuals 18 years and older on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca).
Registration link for appointments is available on the TCHD website. Bring a photo ID, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection. The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge.
Booster doses are authorized for all individuals 18 years and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna initial vaccine series at least six months ago or the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. It is approved to mix and match all COVID-19 vaccines. For example, individuals who were initially vaccinated with Pfizer may get a Moderna booster.
TCHD encourages all eligible Tompkins County residents to receive a booster dose as soon as they are able. Boosters will help maximize protection from COVID-19, extend the vaccine’s durability, and protect our community against the virus.
Booster dose appointments are also available at local pharmacies, state vaccination sites, and some medical offices. Walk-ins may be welcome at pharmacies and medical offices, but please call ahead to check on availability. 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) is available during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to assist individuals in navigating and registering for appointments but cannot guarantee an appointment.
Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director stated, “We have been successfully vaccinating our youth ages 5-11 for the past month and are happy to report that over 35% of that population has completed the two-dose series. This percentage will increase following our youth clinic this Friday. We are pleased to announce an adult booster clinic for the Moderna vaccine this Saturday, December 11 and hope that it will relieve some of the difficulty residents are encountering when seeking appointments. I want to thank our community again for being eager to receive the booster dose in an effort to protect themselves and others. Please register today for the Saturday clinic at the Mall if you have not yet received your booster dose.”
TCHD will hold a COVID-19 Virtual Update on Thursday, December 9 at 4:30 p.m. on the Tompkins County You Tube page: https://youtu.be/fhEyJQKZUoo to provide details on the pandemic response and answer questions from the public.
Prevention strategies TCHD continues to promote to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including variants:
- Everyone 5 years and older can protect themselves by getting fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination is free of charge.
- For those who are eligible, get a booster dose when you are able. Booster doses help maximize protection from COVID-19
- Tompkins County currently has a mask advisory in effect: everyone is encouraged to wear a mask in indoor settings around others regardless of vaccination status.
- If you are sick or have symptoms, even mild symptoms, stay home and get tested. Mild symptoms of COVID-19 may include cough, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell.
- Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
- Maintain physical distance from others when in public.
- Testing is free for Tompkins County residents at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site at the Ithaca Mall.
If you are traveling, domestically or internationally, follow CDC guidance, including:
- Delay travel until you are fully vaccinated.
- Know the COVID situation in your destination.
- Wear a well-fitting mask over the nose and mouth when indoors, including airplanes.
- If you must travel and are not fully vaccinated, get tested before and after your trip.
TCHD is also reminding the community that it is not too late to get your flu vaccine. It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine every year. Contact your local pharmacy to get a flu vaccine.
