The Tompkins County Health Department is announcing a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine booster clinic for ages 18+ Saturday, January 29 from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Additionally, TCHD will host a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster clinic for ages 12+ on Saturday, January 29 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The Pfizer booster clinic is open to everyone eligible for a booster who is 12 years and older; this week’s clinic is not limited to ages 12-17 years. Booster doses are not yet approved for ages 5-11.
Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Over the past month, TCHD has boosted over 1,850 adults and close to 400 youth. I want to thank our dedicated county staff supporting the efforts to provide these vaccination clinics and to thank our community members for their participation in these essential steps to keep our community healthy and safe. Special thanks to the 25 people who participated in our promotional photography session this past weekend.”
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- Ages 18+, who received their initial two-dose vaccine series at least five months ago (or at least two months ago for single-dose vaccine)
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D6543C1FDDAB0100E0530A6C7C1645B6
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic
- Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- Ages 12+, who received their initial two-dose vaccine series at least five months ago (or at least two months ago for single-dose vaccine)
- A parent or guardian must be present and give consent for any minor receiving the Pfizer booster
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D6544BE8805F0136E0530A6C7C1656E8
For more information about the Pfizer vaccine for the youth population, refer to the TCHD website and CDC website.
Registration links for appointments are available on the TCHD website. Please bring a photo ID or a parent/guardian can confirm identity, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge. Free transportation is also available to vaccination clinics. Present proof of your vaccination appointment to ride any TCAT bus free of charge. Alternative transportation arrangements can be arranged by calling 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm.
COVID-19 initial vaccinations and booster doses are also available at NYS sites and local pharmacies.
