The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
- 18 years and older
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D53D0BE2E2A80198E0530A6C7C15530C
The Moderna booster dose is authorized for all individuals 18 years and older who received the Moderna initial vaccine series at least five months ago, the Pfizer initial vaccine series at least five months ago, or the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. It is approved to mix and match all COVID-19 vaccines. For example, individuals who were initially vaccinated with Pfizer may get a Moderna booster.
A registration link for appointments is available on the TCHD website. Please bring a photo ID, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge. Free transportation is also available to vaccination clinics. Present proof of your vaccination appointment to ride any TCAT bus free of charge. Alternative transportation arrangements can be arranged by calling 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Vaccines continue to be a tool to help limit the spread and severity of illness. I encourage anyone eligible to seek out a booster at one of our clinics or any of the NYS sites open in our region. Last weekend, we provided over 1,100 boosters and we look forward to boosting 1,200 more individuals this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.