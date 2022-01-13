The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday, Jan. 15 from 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. for youth ages 12-17 years old. This clinic is in addition to the previously announced Moderna booster clinic.
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster
- Ages 12-17
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D57888B8055A0132E0530A6C7C150389
The Pfizer booster dose is authorized for individuals 12-17 years old who received their initial vaccine series of Pfizer at least five months ago. For more information about the Pfizer vaccine for the youth population, refer to the TCHD website and CDC website.
A registration link for appointments is available on the TCHD website. A parent or guardian must be present and give consent for any minor. Please bring a photo ID or a parent/guardian can confirm identity, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge. Free transportation is also available to vaccination clinics. Present proof of your vaccination appointment to ride any TCAT bus free of charge. Alternative transportation arrangements can be arranged by calling 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Vaccines continue to be an important tool to help limit the spread and severity of illness. I encourage anyone eligible to seek out a booster at one of our clinics or any of the NYS sites open in our region. With the ongoing surge of cases due to the Omicron variant, the booster dose provides that extra layer of protection to prevent severe illness and hospitalization of the individual as well as relatives who may be at high risk of complications from the virus.”
