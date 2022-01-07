The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that the FDA has recently approved Pfizer Vaccine Boosters for youth ages 12-15. The CDC has also revised general guidance for Pfizer vaccine boosters to be received at least 5 months from completion of the original 2-dose series.
COVID-19 Booster Vaccines:
Booster vaccines are available at pharmacies, with local healthcare providers, and at NYS vaccination sites. TCHD will be hosting a Moderna booster clinic this Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., for those aged 18+ and will communicate any plans for future booster clinics.
Mixing and matching vaccine type is a safe and effective practice. For example, if you received two doses of Pfizer, you can receive a Moderna booster. The CDC recommends the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA vaccines) over the Johnson & Johnson for boosters in most situations due to their effectiveness in preventing severe illness. For more information on booster doses, see the TCHD website.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “COVID-19 vaccines are working very well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. With a booster shot, vaccinated people maintain protection for an extended period, which is necessary for continued protection against new and emerging variants. I implore everyone ages 12 and up to get a booster shot as soon as possible, at least 6 months after your Moderna second dose, 5 months after your Pfizer second dose, or 2 months after your single-dose J&J vaccine. Mixing and matching of vaccines allows us the ability to choose our vaccine and receive whichever one is most readily available.”
TCHD is holding a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
· The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
· Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
· 18 years and older
· Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D4B40B05C5CE0112E0530A6C7C15AFC4
Transportation is available for vaccination clinics. Present proof of your vaccination appointment to ride any TCAT bus free of charge. Alternative transportation arrangements can be arranged by calling 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
COVID-19 Testing:
The Cayuga Health System Mass COVID-19 Sampling Site at the Shops at Ithaca Mall (40 Catherwood Road) will be extending its hours of operations beginning Sunday, January 9th.
Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Monday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday CLOSED
Pre-registration by appointment is required. Available appointments are found online at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling (607) 319-5708. Assistance is available by phone Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 12 pm.
This PCR testing is free of charge to all Tompkins County residents. Free testing is also available at nearby NYS testing sites.
Self-Test Kits and Mask Distribution:
New York State is in the process of making self-test kits available to the public, free of charge. In Tompkins County, 4,600 of these kits were recently distributed by local municipalities (your town, village, or city) for wider distribution. These kits are being offered first to those with limited access to store-bought test kits, as the commercial supply of kits has increased substantially. Additional programs to increase the free supply and reimburse purchases are in motion at the federal level. Each municipality has also received 500 single-use K-N95 masks to distribute to residents with limited access when they distribute test kits. Please contact your local city, town or village clerk’s office directly to learn how they are planning to distribute these items in your location. 2-1-1 can help connect you with your local office if further support is needed. Commercially available self-test kits are becoming more readily available. Check with your local pharmacy for updates on supply.
