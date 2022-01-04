The Tompkins County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 Virtual Update Community Town Hall on Wednesday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m. on the Tompkins County YouTube page to provide details on the pandemic response and answer questions from the public. Members of the public will be able to submit questions live through the YouTube chat box. The Town Hall footage will be archived and available for viewing post-event at the same link.
TCHD also announced a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for Saturday, January 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Shops at Ithaca Mall Vaccination Site (40 Catherwood Dr. Ithaca)
- Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster
- 18 years and older
- Registration link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D4B40B05C5CE0112E0530A6C7C15AFC4
Booster doses are authorized for all individuals 18 years and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna initial vaccine series at least six months ago or the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. It is approved to mix and match all COVID-19 vaccines. For example, individuals who were initially vaccinated with Pfizer may get a Moderna booster.
A registration link for appointments is available on the TCHD website. Please bring a photo ID, your vaccination card, and expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following your injection. The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “Throughout the pandemic, the Tompkins County COVID-19 Virtual Town Halls have enabled us to share timely updates with the community and answer the public’s questions directly. I encourage everyone to join us for another session as we kick off a new year.”
Kruppa continued. “Vaccines continue to be a tool to help limit the spread and severity of illness. I encourage anyone eligible to seek out a booster at one of our clinics or any of the NYS sites opening in our region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.