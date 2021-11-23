The Tompkins County Health Department is continuing to focus on hospitalizations and severity of disease in the county as case numbers trend slightly upwards in a trend seen nationwide. In Tompkins County, there are 211 active cases and just four hospitalizations (as of Nov. 22).
“There is a protection from severity of illness by being vaccinated,” Public Health Director Frank Kruppa said.
He added that fluctuations in case numbers are to be expected, and that while the county is in a bit of an uptick right now, hospitalizations have remained in the low, single digits.
Since Aug. 1, 58 out of 82, or about 70%, hospitalizations were in unvaccinated people. Additionally, no vaccinated people under the age of 40 have been hospitalized.
Kruppa said the county’s push is currently toward getting children vaccinated, as the Federal Drug Administration recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.
“So far we’ve done nearly 2,200 doses,” Kruppa said on Nov 16. “So that’s really good.”
There has since been another vaccine clinic for children, so it’s unclear exactly how many children have been vaccinated. Since Nov. 6, there has been a fairly sharp increase of over 4,000 first doses of the vaccine in the county, but the data is not broken down by age group. Kruppa said there are about 5,700 children in that age group in the county.
Kruppa also addressed holiday gathering guidance as the country prepares for Thanksgiving this week, and then the beginning of Hanukkah just days later. He said part of the challenge about being clear about gathering guidance is that the county is not mandating or requiring things at a local level anymore. This time last year, the Health Department and the CDC were urging people to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings. However, Kruppa said at this point he’s just recommending following CDC guidance for the holidays.
Because Tompkins County is considered a high transmission area by CDC criteria, Kruppa said everyone should mask while indoors with people outside of their immediate household.
“That’s really the extent of the formal recommendations,” he said.
Kruppa added, though, that everyone should assess their situation individually and make choices that are best for them, especially as having holiday celebrations is part of the return to normal.
“People are going to have gatherings whether we say to or not, so we’re just trying to provide information on how to do that as safely as possible,” he said. “Everyone attending should be fully vaccinated. That’s the first best step.”
Kruppa also said that it’s important to keep in mind who will be attending your holiday gathering.
“Family gatherings usually include the elders in our family, and unfortunately they are more at risk,” he said. “So if you are seeing them, you want to be extra careful.”
In addition to everyone being fully vaccinated, Kruppa said you could also get a COVID test before your gathering just as an extra layer of protection.
