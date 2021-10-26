The Tompkins County Health Department shared the recent announcement from the CDC recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all eligible individuals. All three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are now approved for a booster dose — Pfizer has been approved for booster doses since September. New York State has adopted this recommendation and encourages all New Yorkers to get vaccinated when eligible.
Eligible individuals should contact their primary care physician or a local pharmacy to obtain their booster dose. Individuals without internet or transportation can call 211 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for options. You will need to present your vaccination card demonstrating which vaccine you were given and the date your vaccine was received to obtain a booster dose. TCHD is not holding additional booster clinics at this time.
Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director states, “The recent approval of COVID-19 booster doses for Moderna and J&J will allow all eligible individuals in our population to get this additional layer of protection when they are able. Booster shots are available and recommended to help increase your immune response prior to a decrease in protection from the primary vaccine. All available vaccines continue to be safe and effective at protecting against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
Based on CDC guidance:
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
· People 65 years and older should receive a booster shot.
· Residents of long-term care settings age 18 years or older should receive a booster shot.
· People aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot. For a full list of medical conditions, please refer to the Health Department website.
· People aged 18 years and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to workplace or institutional setting may receive a booster shot. This may include but is not limited to the following:
o Healthcare workers and first responders
o Individuals who work in long-term care facilities and nursing homes
o School and daycare staff working with students who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine due to age
o Food and agricultural workers
o Grocery store workers
o Public transit workers
For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
For more information from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html
For more information from NYS: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.