The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) in partnership with Cayuga Health System is providing an update on COVID-19 vaccine administration in Tompkins County. TCHD expects to receive vaccine weekly from the state, but this is subject to change. As of Friday, all available first vaccine doses in Tompkins County have been administered.
TCHD will not schedule appointments or clinics until the arrival of the next batch of vaccine, which is not anticipated before Jan. 19. TCHD will notify the public when the next clinics are scheduled.
New York State is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine through phased eligibility based on population, need and risk. The State dictates the eligible populations in each phase for distribution and authorizes vaccination sites, including the local Cayuga Health System site. Tompkins County receives this information and passes it along to the public as soon as possible. Those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B are currently able to receive vaccine, details on who is eligible can be found on the TCHD website.
Cayuga Health System, in partnership with TCHD administered 2,155 doses of vaccine during the clinics held on 1/13, 1/14, and 1/15. Since receiving the first doses of vaccine, CHS has administered 7,287 doses.
TCHD requests residents not to call to ask about vaccine scheduling. Staff are not able to assist with registration at this time.
Vaccine information, eligibility groups, and clinic dates and times will continue to be updated on the Health Department website.
If you have specific questions about registering or whether you meet the criteria after reviewing the current guidance, you can email the Health Department at COVID19vaccines@tompkins-co.org. There is no residency requirement to get vaccinated at a specific location. There is no cost or co-pay for the vaccine. If you have health insurance, you may be asked for that information, but it is not required.
