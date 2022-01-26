The Tompkins County Health Department shared an update on COVID-19 self-tests being distributed throughout the community and reiterating guidance on when and how to take a self-test.
Another 4,600 self-test kits were recently delivered to Tompkins County by New York State and are being distributed to residents throughout Tompkins County by libraries, food pantries, and community partners. These kits will be first offered to those with limited access to store-bought test kits.
Self-test kits have recently become more widely available for purchase locally in pharmacies and online, no prescription needed. When conducting a self-test, please follow manufacturer instructions and adhere to the following guidance. Additional information on self-tests is available on the Health Department’s website.
Self-Test Guide: When and How to Test
- Plan: Consider testing before gathering with others or attending an event, on or after travel. Both help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Prep: Wash hands well and clean surfaces. Read all the instructions completely.
- Test: Take the test exactly as directed. Use a timer to be accurate.
If positive, isolate and report your test to TCHD using the online reporting form. If you do not have internet, call 2-1-1 (1.877.211.8667) during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., for assistance in reporting your test result. Once submitted, you will receive isolation instructions and a documentation letter.
Additional test kits have also continued to be periodically delivered by the State to schools and distributed directly to families by BOCES and local districts.
Organizations receiving self-test kits for those with otherwise limited access include:
- Town of Enfield
- Town of Danby
- Town of Caroline
- Tompkins County Public Library
- Southworth Library, Dryden
- Lansing Public Library
- Ulysses Philomathic Library, Trumansburg
- Newfield Public Library
- Groton Public Library
- Groton Food Pantry
- Loaves and Fishes
- Additional food pantries supported by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier
Individuals seeking more information should contact the closest organization listed above for their distribution availability.
Deputy Tompkins County Administrator Amie Hendrix stated, “Our goal is to ensure that these self-test kits are available throughout our County to those who otherwise might not be able to access or purchase one. If you need a test kit, please contact your local library, town, or food bank. Thank you to our community partners for assistance distributing these tests.”
