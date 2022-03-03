The Tompkins County Health Department shared an update regarding New York State masking guidance for P-12 schools. This updated guidance follows Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement on Sunday, February 27 that the mask requirement in schools would end effective Wednesday, March 2. This change is based on a decrease in positive cases and hospitalizations, an increase in vaccination rates, and a low rate of pediatric hospitalizations across the state.
Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director, stated, “We have reached another phase of this pandemic that requires all of us to adjust and evaluate our own choices and level of risk, as well as that of our children. We continue to support our local school districts and families as they navigate the changing mask guidance in schools. Masks continue to be a highly effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and community members may continue to wear a mask based on their personal preference and level of risk.”
Kruppa continued, “We know the importance of children being in school and based on decreasing levels of disease in our community, and this updated guidance, we hope that fewer children will be excluded from school due to quarantine and isolation. As a reminder, anyone who is sick, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home and get tested. Testing is still widely available in our community and is a very important tool for stopping the spread of disease. As we have done throughout the pandemic, multiple layers of protection should continue in schools and our community, including improved ventilation, vaccination, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.”
NYS Department of Health guidance continues to require:
- Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate at home and away from others for at least five days. For more information on isolation and quarantine, see the TCHD website.
- Students, staff and teachers must wear masks on return to school during Days 6 – 10 of their isolation period (if you have tested positive for COVID-19)
NYSDOH recommends students, staff, and teachers wear masks when:
- They feel more comfortable wearing a mask for personal reasons.
- They were in the same room within the school as someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer and were exposed or potentially exposed.
- They are known to have been exposed to COVID-19 in any setting within the previous 10 days.
- They are moderately-to-severely immunocompromised and have discussed the need to mask with their healthcare provider.
Masks should be well-fitted and appropriately worn (to cover nose and mouth) and should conform to guidelines for masks and respirators.
Masking is no longer required on school buses or vans. Individuals who are required to wear masks in school, based on the guidelines of the specific district, should wear masks on school transport.
COVID-19 testing remains an important strategy for identifying positive cases and preventing the spread of disease. Testing in schools, self-tests, and the mall sampling site continue to be available options in our community.
NYS guidance documents, including an FAQ are available on the Health Department website for additional information. Follow specific guidelines from the school district you attend.
NYS requests that schools create a “mask positive” environment that supports those who choose to continue wearing masks. TCHD also reminds the community that masks continue to be highly effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and that community members may continue to wear a mask if they choose to do so based on anticipated risk and personal preference.
Tompkins County is making high-quality KN95 masks freely available to the community. Please refer to the TCHD website or call 2-1-1 for information on where these masks are available.
